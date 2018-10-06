SFIO widens IL and FS probe; CFO under scanner

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is widening its probe in the IL&FS case. The role of the company’s Board of Directors, its chief financial officer and a “complex web of (169) subsidiaries” are under scanner; so is the “gold-plating” of some contracts given in last five years.

“The probe is on and the agency is looking at all angles. Some of the top management were questioned and many more are likely to be questioned, including the CFO if required… even the independent directors,” a senior government official said.

The government had on Monday ordered a probe by SFIO into the crisis after IL&FS and its subsidiaries defaulted on several loan repayments.

“There are about 169 entities under IL&FS, which are under scanner. In fact, the whole operation was done through a complex web of subsidiaries. There are also contracts that were allegedly gold-plated for personal gains and used for siphoning funds. We will be examining these contracts. However, the investigation is at an early stage and it will be too premature to comment further on it,” the official said, refusing to divulge further details.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has reportedly asked the Home Ministry to issue lookout notices against six former IL&FS officials to prevent them from leaving country.

The ministry has also approached the National Company Law Tribunal seeking relief against any legal action against the newly formed Board of IL&FS. The petition was filed by MCA’s western regional director Manmohan Juneja and argued by MCA counsel Sanjay Shouriey.

Separately, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the National Financial Reporting Authority will start examining the role of the auditors and if they colluded with the Board to hide information.