Home Business

Sharechat to monetise user base after two to three years

Founded by three IIT pass outs, Sharechat recently got series C funding to the tune of USD100 million.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: The regional content-based social media platform Sharechat plans to monetise its user base after two to three years, a company official said.

Founded by three IIT pass outs, Sharechat recently got series C funding to the tune of USD100 million.

"Presently we have an active user base of 25 million out of the total of 60 million. We plan to grow it to 100 million. In two to three years, we plan to monetise the user base", Chief Business Officer of Sharechat Sunil Kamath told PTI.

"Sharechat does not have any English content, but a purely vernacular-based social media platform in 14 regional languages", Kamath said.

Kamath said it was not a friends-based social media network like Facebook, but somewhat similar to Instagram.

Asked how to monetise the user base, Kamath said "we will not charge the users. But earn revenue through advertisements, payment transactions and sponsored campaigns".

Kamath said Telegu had the maximum number of user base at five milion and Bengali 2.1 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sharechat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices