Cookie maker UNIBIC eyes at least 10% share in premium market in 12-18 months

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cookies maker Unibic is aiming to grab at least 10 per cent market share in the premium segment in the next 12 to 18 months, a top company official said.

The total biscuit industry is projected at Rs 30,000 crore, of which the cookie segment grabs around 30 per cent share at Rs 9,000 crore.

The premium cookie segment is estimated to be around Rs 6,000 crore at present.

"The target is to achieve a double-digit market share of at least 10 per cent in the premium segment going forward.

We are looking at a time horizon of12-18 months to achieve the same," Unibic Foods India managing director Nikhil Sen told PTI.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which has been growing at a CAGR of 45 per cent, said it will try to expand its footprint across the country to be a national player, while at the same time consolidating its strong presence in the southern region.

Sen said the company is looking at Rs 10 price point as a strategy to drive penetration and distribution.

It has recently entered the Rs 1,000-crore snack bar category and claims to be the number three player in the segment.

"We will look at bordering categories which are exciting.

As a first step, we have launched the snack bar category, which is doing very well, and we hope to drive our volumes over there.

"It is a very nascent category and within the short span of time that we have launched, we must be among the top three players in the category.

We will look at more specific health offering there to see how we can expand our market share there," he said.

Unibic, which has over 120 products, including for exports, has a current annual production capacity of 30,000 tonne.

Sen said the company is also planning to increase its production capacity in the next 12 to 18 months and is evaluating options on the same.