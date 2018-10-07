Home Business

Par panel questions top management of private airlines over spike in excess luggage charge

All private airlines allow only up to 15 kgs of luggage on domestic flights free of cost, while the state-owned Air India allows up to 25 kgs.

Published: 07th October 2018 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has questioned the top management of all major privates airlines in the country over an "exorbitant rise" in the excess luggage charge and asked them to submit a report comparing their fees with those of their foreign counterparts.

During a meeting recently, the members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, suggested the government draft a comprehensive policy on baggage charges and that the airlines should not be allowed to set the free-of-cost luggage carry limit.

All private airlines allow only up to 15 kgs of luggage on domestic flights free of cost, while the state-owned Air India allows up to 25 kgs.

The panel called the top managements of all major private airlines -- Indigo, Jet Airways, SpiceJet, Air Asia and Vistara -- to brief the members over their recent decision to hike baggage charges and also dynamic pricing of air tickets.

Some private airlines recently increased the excess baggage charges by 33 per cent, a member of the panel said.

In the meeting, Spicejet was represented by its CMD Ajay Singh, Indigo by its COO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer and Jet Airways by its CEO Vinay Dube.

Air Asia CEO Capt Manish Uppal and Vistara CEO Leslie Thng also attended the meeting.

The members questioned them over the "exorbitant rise" in the excess luggage charges and asked them to submit a report comparing the charges in India and with those in other countries, said a source who was present in the meeting.

Some members even suggested that 15kgs is too less a baggage limit and the airlines should increase this, the source added.

There have been persisting concerns about steep fluctuations in air ticket prices during festival seasons and calamities.

The airfares went up during the recent floodings in Kerala.

Against this backdrop, some members had already recommended airfares be linked with inflation rather than being determined on the basis of demand.

The members had also suggested that the government should look at linking airfares with inflation instead of dynamic pricing system and also cap the ticket prices.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
excess luggage charge privates airlines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated