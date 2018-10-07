Home Business

Qualcomm plans to set up largest campus outside US in Hyderabad 

The company's officials met Minister for IT in the Caretaker government KT Rama Rao Saturday to discuss their growth plans in the city.

Published: 07th October 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Tech major Qualcomm Saturday announced plans to set up its largest campus outside the US here.

"Qualcomm will be investing USD 400 million (Rs 3,000 crore) to set up their campus in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This is one of the largest investment by a marquee company after the formation of the state," it said in a release.

Phase-1 of the project would include a built-up space of 1.7 million square feet, housing about 10,000 employees, it said.

The release quoted Qualcomm officials as saying that the company was playing a key role in driving the wireless revolution by making mobile communications more accessible and affordable.

The proposed facility would be its largest campus globally after its San Diego headquarters and the USD 400 million investment by Qualcomm in Hyderabad would be its largest globally, the release said.

