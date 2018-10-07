Home Business

Srivastava made chief statistician after post stays vacant for 8 months

Pravin Srivastava has been appointed chief statistician of India, after the post remained vacant for eight months after the retirement of TCA Ananth in January.

By Express News Service

Srivastava, an official of 1983 batch of Indian Statistical service, is currently serving as Additional Director General in the ministry. The appointment comes at a crucial period as the government needs data and figures to buttress its claims before it faces elections next year. Two issues of import are the employment survey and the back series GDP data.  

Employment data is crucial to uphold claims of employment generation. Also, the government is now set to change the base year to 2017-18 from 2011-12 after completion of the household consumer expenditure survey and labour force data by the end of this year. There has already been a delay in data collection for both and in releasing back-series data for calculating GDP growth.

Many economists and statisticians feel that the delay in back-series data is because the government is apprehensive about the political implications ahead of the 2019 polls.

A few weeks ago, a report of the committee on real sector statistics, constituted by the National Statistical Commission, gave the back series estimates of GDP. This report appeared for a brief period on the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s website, but was later removed. The report had showed GDP growth under UPA faring better than the current NDA regime. The government later said the report was not final, putting it up for consultation. The final data is yet to be released.

Others also feel that the delay is because of difficult due to collection of data. Gathering reliable economic data is challenging enough and the task has become more difficult over the last eight months that the nation has been without a chief statistician.

