Home Business

Trivitron Healthcare eyes Rs 750 crore revenue in FY19 

Established in 1997, the Chennai-based company posted revenue of around Rs 650 crore in the last fiscal year.

Published: 07th October 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic medical devices maker Trivitron Healthcare is looking to clock revenue of around Rs 750 crore in the current fiscal year, as it mulls inorganic growth in key focus areas, a top company official has said.

Established in 1997, the Chennai-based company posted revenue of around Rs 650 crore in the last fiscal year.

"We are looking at a revenue of around Rs 750 crore for the current fiscal year," Trivitron Healthcare Chairman and MD GSK Velu told PTI.

The focus areas for the company are laboratory, imaging, intensive care, operating rooms and renal dialysis, he added.

Out of these, 80 per cent of the profits come from the areas of laboratory and imaging while others are emerging areas for the company, Velu said.

"Going forward laboratory and imaging will continue to be the focus areas for the company where we are looking for both organic and inorganic growth to push revenues," he added.

When asked about the key products manufactured by the company, Velu said the number one product for the group is for new born screening.

Other products are X-ray machines, ultra sound machines in a joint venture with Hitachi, mamography machines, all diagnostic products and products for intensive care units and operation theatres, he added.

On being asked about the state of medical device sector in India, the intent is there but the gap between intent and action needs to be narrowed, Velu said, adding that the domestic medical device industry needs to be nurtured.

Trivitron Healthcare currently has with 9 USFDA, CE manufacturing facilities across five locations -- Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Ankara and Helsinki -- and has over 1,500 employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trivitron Healthcare Domestic medical devices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated