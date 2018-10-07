Will Vedanta be lucky in race for Essar Steel?

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: While ArcelorMittal and Russian VTB Bank-promoted Numetal have locked horns to prove eligibility to bid for debt-laden Essar Steel, billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta -- the third bidder in the fray -- appears be the dark horse.

Initially, while rival bidders had raised questions about Vedanta’s environment, illegal mining and human rights track record, lenders went ahead with Vedanta’s offer.

Calling Essar Steel bid as Vedanta’s “cup of tea”, chairman Anil Agarwal had indicated multiple times in the past that the company can easily take $5 billion of additional debts on the back of its strong balance sheet, which currently stands at 1x debt to equity ratio.

Both Numetal and ArcelorMittal had raised their offers to `42,000 crore before the Supreme Court, while cash rich Vedanta had offered `35,000 crore for the “attractive asset” in the second round of bidding. Agarwal finds the `42,000 crore crore bid by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal quite high.

For Numetal, the only way it can participate in the bidding is by ponying up dues of all non-performing assets linked to the promoter, and not just Essar Steel. Initial estimates suggest that the company has to pay up for the Essar Steel default of `45,000 crore, which bankers believe will become weighty along with interest, subsequently pushing Numetal out of the competition.

The challenge is less intricate for ArcelorMittal. What we know so far is that the company will have to clear dues of two defaulting companies --- Uttam Galva and KSS Petron --- totalling `7,000 crore with another `6,000 as interest.

But, there’s a catch again. It’s not yet known if they will also have pay the dues of Lakshmi Mittal’s brother, Pramod Mittal’s companies — Gonterman Piples and Ispat --- which will increase the entire payout by another `4,000 crore to about `17,000 crore. All said and done, the company will have to shell out at least `13,000 crore in excess of its already committed bid for Essar Steel.

To make the long story short, its advantage Vedanta. But, it remains to be seen how the insolvency process plays out going forward and if Numetal and Arcelormittal agree to settle the entire amount due to financial creditors of Essar, according to an industry observer.

The expert also observed that the flip side of the entire saga is that the banks will not only get 100 per cent of their dues in Essar Steel, but are likely to get 30-40 per cent more than what they were expecting.