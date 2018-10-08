Home Business

Flipkart offers widest selection of budget smartphones this Big Billion Days 

Growing the exclusive selection of budget smartphones by 2x times, over the last festive season, Flipkart is offering an unparalleled selection across price points starting from Rs 2,999 to Rs 9,999.

India's biggest shopping festival, The Big Billion Days. (Photo | Flipkart.com)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce marketplace, is set to disrupt the online market, this festive season, by bringing the best selection of budget phones, during India's biggest shopping festival, The Big Billion Days (TBBD). 

The sale for the smartphone segment begins at midnight on October 11 '2018 and are valid till October 14' 2018 With over 55% of the smartphones business coming from Tier II cities and beyond, Flipkart realises the potential these markets have to offer.

Backed by a deep sense of what customers are looking for, Flipkart has curated a selection in the budget segment which offer some mid-range features like notch display, big battery (4000 mAh and more), Snapdragon Octa-Core processors and fingerprint sensor at huge discounts.

"This is in line with our mission of democratizing great smartphone technology and ensuring every Indian has access to it. Our budget selection will cater to every price point- 2999, 3999, 4999, 5999, 6999 to 9,999 from some of India's best brands- Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, Realme, Infinix, Micromax, Panasonic, Yu and Samsung, " according to a statement.

Speaking about the range and the offers, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart, said "Budget smartphones is one of our fastest growing segments. In the run up to the festive season, we have witnessed a 100% growth, over the same period last year. This speaks for the growing appetite consumers have for technologically advanced products at affordable prices. Owing to this and a deep sense of customer's preferences, we have built strong partnerships with various brands to ensure a stellar line up for the budget selection on the platform. We are sure, with our selection in this segment, this TBBD, we will grow the market by onboarding new customers and continue to be the de-facto destination for smartphones in the country."

