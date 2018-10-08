Home Business

Global NCAP gives 2-star rating to Maruti Swift

Vehicles are rated from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with higher rating are considered more safe for occupants.

Published: 08th October 2018

Maruti Swift.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vehicle safety group Global NCAP has given two stars out of its five star rating to Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) premium hatchback Swift for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.

The UK-based group conducted crash tests on the latest version of the Swift with standard double airbags, and ISOFIX (i-size) anchorages.

It received two stars in Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant Protection, Global NCAP said in a statement.

The two-star result for adult occupants is due to high compression to the driver chest, unstable structure and poor protection for the feet explained by pedal displacement on the driver side, it added.

The Child Occupant Protection of only two stars is explained by the forward facing positioning of the 18-month old dummy in the test offering low protection, it added.

"The latest version of the Swift sold in India has improved and it is good to see dual airbags as standard.

This confirms the beneficial effect of the Indian government's new crash test regulations," Global NCAP Secretary General David Ward said.

But the performance of the Swift sold in Europe and Japan shows that a better safety performance is still possible so Global NCAP would like to see Maruti Suzuki aim higher, he added.

"Maruti Suzuki proved with the Brezza that they can produce locally models with high safety performance.

They should do the same with the Swift and at least make it available in the model range added safety features available as standard in the European and Japanese version," Global NCAP Technical Director Alejandro Furas said.

Comments from MSI could not be obtained immediately.

