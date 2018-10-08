More than 20 tenders worth Rs 88,000 crore for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project by January 2019: Sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National High Speed Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is gearing to float more than 20 tenders for the bullet train project by January next year, sources in the railway ministry said.

The tenders amounting to Rs 88,000 crore will be for coaches, infrastructure, signalling, technology, among others, the source said.

Amid local resistance against land acquisition for the project, NHSRCL floated its first tender for the bullet train in July for building a bridge in Navsari district of Gujarat.

It will be the first of the 60-odd bridges on the 508-km high-speed corridor.

The project which has been riddled with land issues in both Maharashtra and Gujarat has also been embroiled in court cases filed recently by five farmers who have questioned the process of acquisition and said that it should be governed by central laws.

However, in a big relief, one of the farmers has withdrawn his petition in the Gujarat High Court stating that the corporation has addressed his plaint.

"We are constantly engaging with the farmers, the dialogues are positive and we are hopeful that we will be able to resolve the situation soon," said NHSRCL spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

Of the 508.17-km long corridor, 155.76 km will be in Maharashtra, 348.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

NHSRCL is in the process of acquiring land with the help of the state governments.

NHSRCL has to acquire 1,434 hectares of land from 298 villages in Gujarat and 350 hectares from 104 villages in Maharashtra.

A joint measurement survey to finalise the alignment and land required has been completed in most villages in Thane district, but there is strong opposition in Palghar, said NHSRCL officers.

About 109.06 km of the corridor will pass through Palghar.

NHRSCL has gotten possession of the required land in Bandra Kurla Complex, which will serve as the starting point in the city for the bullet train.

Godrej-owned land in Vikhroli has also been sought for the tunnel-boring machines, but the issue is pending in court.