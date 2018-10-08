Home Business

Rupee slumps 30 paise to close at record low of 74.06

The rupee had opened lower by 14 paisa against Friday's close of 73.76 in early trade as the US dollar strength against major global currencies weighed on the rupee sentiment.

Published: 08th October 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee slumped by 30 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.06 against the US dollar Monday amid strengthening of the greenback and steady capital outflows.

The rupee had opened lower by 14 paisa against Friday's close of 73.76 in early trade as the US dollar strength against major global currencies weighed on the rupee sentiment.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened lower at 73.89 a dollar against its previous closing of 73.76.

It recovered to a high of 73.76, but failed to sustain the momentum and plunged to 74.10 and finally closed at 74.06, down by 30 paise, marking its fifth straight session of decline.

On Friday, the domestic unit plummeted by 18 paise to end at 73.76.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollars INR Exchange Rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon