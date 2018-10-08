Stay invested in quality stocks

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

The roller coaster ride in equity markets is not for the faint-hearted. Benchmark indices like S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are over 20 per cent off their record highs. These were scaled not so long ago.

Last Friday, the stock market reacted sharply to the Reserve Bank of India’s policy statement. While the RBI did not increase borrowing rates, it changed the future policy stance. The central bank said it would hike rates in future if inflation indicators suggest a spike. It had earlier taken a neutral stand.

This spooked the market because interest rates and equity markets have an inverse relationship. When rates are likely to go up, stock markets tend to go down.

For those who started investing in equity markets recently, this is baptism by fire. You are not to blame if you believe that ‘cash in the bank’ is the best investment strategy.

Amidst all the noise of a ‘lull before the storm’, ‘more nasty surprises ahead’ rhetoric, you may want to go back to basics. Share prices follow profits. The only thing that matters is the future profits of businesses. The investor perception is based on this.

Over the past few years, corporate profit growth has been lacklustre. Despite selling from foreign institutional investors, inflows from domestic mutual funds did not allow share prices to fall. In short, market prices were running ahead of profits. If you speak to any analyst in the market, they would say that the fall was inevitable.

The other important indicator is the interest rate trend. The relationship between equity markets and interest rates is usually inverse. If interest rates rise, equity markets decline. If interest rates fall, equity markets rally. Since June 2018, RBI has hiked rates twice. Frontline indices continued to rally. This was unsustainable.

But, this is just hindsight. It does not matter now.

The future prospects for corporate profits matter more than anything else now.

You can see the instant reaction of the market in the way share prices of IT services companies have moved in 2018. As the rupee took a nosedive in 2018, the Nifty IT index is up a staggering 38 per cent this year. The sell-off in other shares meant that the benchmark Nifty is back to where it was at the start of the year and mid-cap and small-cap shares have been hammered during the same period. They lost at least a quarter of the value.

The rupee fall clearly benefits companies that earn their revenue and profit predominantly through exports. The rupee was at `64 against the US dollar in March 2018. If it stays at over `73, IT services companies get an additional 10 per cent gain in their earnings per share, according to a Kotak Securities analysis. This is the net profit per equity share.

Besides IT services, companies in the metals space and pharma sector benefit too.

This is the in the short-term. However, if you change the horizon a bit and look at future profit prospects, a lot of analysts believe that Indian companies could show strong profit growth after a lull. The RBI monetary policy statement to some extent corroborates this assessment.

“The recovery in economic activity, which began in the second quarter of 2017-18, seems to be robust. Consumption is expected to remain resilient, buoyed by rising income levels,” RBI observed.

The other key factor is the perception of Indian shares among foreign investors. Foreign investors continue to sell Indian shares for now. However, as share prices fall, they may view Indian equities differently. New investors would wait for the rupee to settle down before they get in.

But, the rupee value is affected by the ever-rising international oil prices. India imports 80 per cent of its fuel needs. This results in a high current account deficit. It means India owes more money in foreign exchange to the world. Every $10 per barrel increase in oil prices widens the current account deficit by 0.5 per cent, according to analysts. So then, we need to see where oil prices go.

While there are noises of oil prices flaring to $100 per barrel, the RBI is less excited. In the monetary policy statement, the RBI assumes a baseline scenario of $80 a barrel for the Indian crude oil basket in 2018-19. The government seems confident too. The recent cut in the excise duty by the Central government and the value-added tax by states suggest that the government, most likely, has some knowledge from oil suppliers about a stable price trend ahead.

What you can do

If you are buying equity shares directly, you may want to stay invested in quality stocks and add more if prices continue to drop. If you are a mutual fund investor through systematic investment plans, you need not lose your sleep. The rupee cost averaging will take care of you in the long run. This is fundamentally buying less when prices are high and buying more when prices are low.

For many, the uncertainty in financial markets could be the right time to start making systematic investments. As the first step, you may want to find a good financial advisor now.