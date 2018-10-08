Home Business

Tata Motors launches new premium variant of SUV Hexa

The Hexa XM+ also been made available with electric sunroof to enhance, which comes with a two years warranty, it said.

Published: 08th October 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Hexa. (Photo | Tatamotors.com)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Homegrown Tata Motors Monday launched a new premium variant of its lifestyle sports utility vehicle (SUV) Hexa with 16 new features, priced at Rs 15.27 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Hexa XM+ also been made available with electric sunroof to enhance, which comes with a two years warranty, it said.

Hexa, which is based on Aria platform and shares its engine with the Tata Safari Strome, was launched in the country in January 2017.

"With turnaround 2.0 in play, we have continued to deepen our focus towards catering to the evolving customer demands by introducing new products and variants at regular intervals," a company statement said.

Tata Motors' Turnaround 2.0 strategy is aimed at delivering "consistent, competitive and cash accretive growth".

"With the launch of the Hexa XM+, we are further strengthening this product range," Tata Motors passenger vehicle business units vice-president for sales, marketing and customer support SN Barman, was quoted as saying in the release.

The Hexa XM+ is equipped with features such as reverse parking sensors camera, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, electrically adjustable and foldable exterior mirrors and automatic headlamps, among others, the release added.

Tata Motors has reported a 20 per cent increase in domestic sales at 64,250 units in September as compared to 53,964 units in the same month last year.

The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales surged 7 per cent at 18,429 units in the previous month as against 17,286 units sold in September 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Motors Hexa XM+ Tata Safari Strome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon