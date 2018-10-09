Home Business

Farm income seen declining despite ‘normal’ rainfall: CRISIL

Hike in MSP is unlikely to add much to the inflationary pressure – CRISIL estimates an upside of about 0.50 per cent in overall inflation.

Published: 09th October 2018

Farmers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The southwest monsoon has ended another year with a “normal” monsoon tag, with a 9 per cent shortfall of the long period average according to Indian Meteorological Department, making it the third straight year of normal monsoon. This is unlikely to bring cheer to farmers as farm incomes are seen declining even as non-farm incomes rise, as per ratings agency CRISIL’s recent study titled Looking Beyong Normal Rains, which was released on Monday.

Agriculture GDP growth is estimated at an average of 4.4 per cent for the 2016-18 period, lower than 4.7 per cent clocked in 2010-13, the last time the country recorded a hat-trick in terms of normal monsoon.

“But there are some spoilers. Rainfall distribution has been patchy and farmer incomes are down. The good news is that rural non-farm side is seeing better days. Also, given healthy overall production, food inflation might stay contained,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL Ltd.

Despite higher MSPs (minimum support price) 2018 is turning out to be another year where farmer incomes are to remain low, the report said. It said the mandi prices have training MSPs announced in July and MSPs have done little to lift crop profitability so far.

Among the key kharif growing states, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar are hurting and Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are seeing pain points, it said. Low reservoir levels are also cause of worry for rabi crop in Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

“Yet, overall kharif production estimates are healthy. Crop-wise, there is strain in groundnut, cotton, tur, jowar and bajra. As for advance estimates, jowar and bajra are seen down 10-15 per cent,” it said.

