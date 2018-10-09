Home Business

Honda drives in new CR-V to India

Published: 09th October 2018 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Honda SUV CR-V. (Photo | hondacarindia.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Japanese auto major Honda Tuesday launched an all-new version of its premium SUV CR-V in India, priced between Rs 28.15 lakh and Rs 32.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two-wheel drive petrol variant of the fifth generation CR-V is priced at Rs 28.15 lakh.

The diesel variant with two-wheel drive option is priced at Rs 30.65 lakh while the trim with all wheel drive (AWD) option is tagged at Rs 32.75 lakh.

It is for the first time Honda is introducing diesel powertrain to the CR-V line-up in India.

While the petrol variants are powered by a 2 litre CVT (continuously variable transmission) engine delivering a power output of 154 PS, the 1.6-litre diesel trims come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Both petrol and diesel versions of the model will feature automatic transmissions only.

"We strongly believe that the new CR-V has the potential to be a ggame-changerin premium SUV segment and we foresee a shift in consumer preference towards more luxurious and comfortable SUVs," Honda Cars India President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi told reporters here.

He added that the company plans to launch three new products during the current fiscal.

Honda plans to introduce new version of its premium sedan Civic later during the fiscal.

It has already launched all new Amaze earlier this year.

"The launches would help us further consolidate our position in the premium SUV segment and the premium sedan segment," Nakanishi said.

Honda will assemble the new CR-V at its Greater Noida facility.

The company has sold over 17,500 units of petrol powered CR-V units in India since launching the model in 2003.

Currently, the premium SUV segment in the country is dominated by the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

