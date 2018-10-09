Home Business

Hydropower sector meets target in August, thermal plants face heat now

The thermal plant load factor declined to 56.4 per cent in August 2018 from 57.9 per cent in August 2017.

Published: 09th October 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hydropower sector has met the surplus power demand in August through higher electricity generation, according to the latest study by India Ratings. Hydroelectricity generation went up by 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August, the report said.

In August 2018, all-India energy requirements increased six per cent YoY to 112.0 billion units (BUs) and available energy increased 6.2 per cent YoY to 111.4BUs, leaving a power deficit of 0.5 per cent. The deficit was 0.7 per cent in August 2017.

The study, citing official data, said that the increase in power demand was met through higher electricity generation (excluding that from renewable sources), which increased 11.7 per cent YoY to 105.7BUs, especially driven by a healthy rise in generation from hydro and nuclear sectors (18.1 per cent), while thermal power generation remained almost at the same levels.

However, independent reports published recently note that post the monsoon season, electricity generation from hydro sector has gone down and the same is reflected in the sudden increase in spot power prices.

While in August, short-term power prices continued to decline for the third month since June 2018 to Rs 3.34/kWh, the average spot power price at the exchange in September was Rs 4.69/unit, about 15 per cent rise annually.

On October 3, power prices touched its 10-year-high mark with the tariff for a 15-minute block going up to as high as Rs 18.2/unit.Domain experts said that with the withdrawal of monsoon, hydropower generation has gone down, and expecting an increased demand in the upcoming festive season, buyers are purchasing power at higher prices. The pressure to deliver more is now on thermal power stations.

Rating agency ICRA had earlier said that prices will remain firm in the medium term due to increased power demand with more focus on reliable power supply amid upcoming elections.

