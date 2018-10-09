Home Business

NBFCs to face liquidity tightening, higher cost of funds on RBI action

NBFCs are allowed up to 15 per cent of net liquidity mismatch in the lower tenor and do not have strict ALM criteria like banks.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Liquidity tightening and increased scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are expected to increase cost of funding for the Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), a worry that pulled down many of the sector stocks on Monday, even as the broader markets recovered to end in positive terrain. 

While the increasing scrutiny is likely to bring down the risk of asset liability mismatch, it is expected to see cost of funds go up as they move from short-term funding to stable long-term funds. NBFC credit growth has been quite strong in the last couple of years. They increased their market share in overall credit, with banks reluctant to lend and a few constrained by RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action.

“To contain liquidity risks spiralling out of control, the RBI may also require NBFCs to hold additional liquidity (similar to Liquidity Coverage Ratio for banks),” Jefferies India said in a report. This, it said, is likely to impact the net interest income of housing finance firms by around 3 per cent, though it would be minimal on other finance firms.

NBFCs are allowed up to 15 per cent of net liquidity mismatch in the lower tenor and do not have the strict ALM (asset liability management) criteria like banks. The RBI is expected to tighten norms now that it has specifically flagged the issue.

“We believe this would have a twin impact on both margins and growth. We expect growth to taper down for some of the fastest growing NBFCs,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in a report.  It recommended investors to pick NBFCs with strong banking/financial relationships, good credit rating and reasonable pricing power. Jefferies said NBFCs with better credit ratings, parentage or ALM profiles should emerge stronger.

Even as Sensex ended the day with 0.28 per cent gain at 34,473, S&P BSE Finance was down by half a per cent to 5,262. Some finance stocks — Yes Bank, Kotak, SBI, Religare, Bandhan Bank and India Bulls Housing Finance — posted gain, while some others, including Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance, DHFL and Edelweiss Securities closed down between 6-18 per cent. 

