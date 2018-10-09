Home Business

Net mutual fund outflows at Rs 2.30 lakh crore in September

After August’s net fund inflow of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the tide turned to net outflows even as market sentiments turned around for the worse.

Published: 09th October 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Mutual fund investors had pulled out Rs 2.30 lakh crore in September, a majority of them from the liquid fund schemes, as ratings downgrades, defaults and liquidity pressures rattled debt markets, the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has showed.

After August’s net fund inflow of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the tide turned to net outflows even as market sentiments turned around for the worse.

“Despite the market volatility and the credit event which occurred, the flows in the equity segment of the market from the retail investors have been positive,” said NS Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI. While debt segment showed negative flows, equity segment was still holding on with positive inflows of `12,000 crore. It is estimated from AMFI data that out of total outflows in September, `2.11 lakh crore moved out of the liquid money market funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mutual fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots