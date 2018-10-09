Net mutual fund outflows at Rs 2.30 lakh crore in September

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mutual fund investors had pulled out Rs 2.30 lakh crore in September, a majority of them from the liquid fund schemes, as ratings downgrades, defaults and liquidity pressures rattled debt markets, the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has showed.

After August’s net fund inflow of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the tide turned to net outflows even as market sentiments turned around for the worse.

“Despite the market volatility and the credit event which occurred, the flows in the equity segment of the market from the retail investors have been positive,” said NS Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI. While debt segment showed negative flows, equity segment was still holding on with positive inflows of `12,000 crore. It is estimated from AMFI data that out of total outflows in September, `2.11 lakh crore moved out of the liquid money market funds.