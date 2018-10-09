Home Business

US keen to invest in India's infrastructure, port, solar sector development: OPIC

He also noted that when countries take development finance from any source, then the policymakers must ensure the sovereignty of the host country, rights and transparency in project funding.

Published: 09th October 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

India-US trade

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The US government's development finance institution OPIC is keen to invest in the development of India's infrastructure, port and solar energy sectors, a top US official said Tuesday.

Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Executive Vice-President David Bohigian, who is visiting India, further said that India is a clearly the anchor of US government's Indo-Pacific strategy.

OPIC is a self-sustaining US government agency that helps American businesses invest in emerging markets.

"We are looking across all sectors (of India for investment) including infrastructure development, port development and solar energy sector, not just in venture capital," Bohigian said in an interaction with reporters.

He, however, added that OPIC does not have any numerical target for investments in India, and the development finance institution is looking at the merits of the projects in India.

"We are proud to announce our investments in Iron Pillar, a mid-stage India-focused venture capital fund," Bohigian said.

He also noted that when countries take development finance from any source, then the policymakers must ensure the sovereignty of the host country, rights and transparency in project funding.

Bohigian said the OPIC has USD 23 billion portfolios across 90 countries in the world in every sector from small, medium size ventures up to major infrastructure projects.

In India, it has around 40 projects with total investments valued at USD 1.5 billion, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Overseas Private Investment Corporation David Bohigian US Investment in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap