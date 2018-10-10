Home Business

Banks merger may take six months: Bank of Baroda

The proposed merger process has moved one step closer with the banks sending a proposal to the government for its formal approval and its consent on the share swap ratio.

Published: 10th October 2018

Bank of Baroda

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The country’s first-ever, three-way consolidation of Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank is likely to take at least six months to complete. The proposed merger process has moved one step closer with the banks sending a proposal to the government for its formal approval and its consent on the share swap ratio. It may be noted that all three banks’ boards have approved the proposal.

“The next step for the merger is to get formal approval from the government and for the swap ratio. The entire merger process will take four to six months to complete,” said PS Jayakumar, MD& CEO, BoB.
Following the merger, the combined entity will emerge as the country’s third largest bank and the second largest public sector lender. Importantly, it is likely to resurrect the weakest Dena Bank, which has the highest NPAs of 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to Jayakumar, BoB has exposure to the troubled IL&FS and other non-bank financiers, but they aren’t NPAs yet. “As of now, these accounts we have with IL&FS and other NBFCs also are fully performing. Tomorrow what it will be, we will have to talk tomorrow,” he commented.

Speaking to media after an event on Tuesday, Jayakumar said BoB continues to lend to NBFCs and housing finance companies notwithstanding debt default concerns. “We continue to lend to NBFCs and HFCs in line with our total exposure to them. Some exposures are increasing. Overall, we also have portfolio caps,” he said.

Dismissing fears of NBFCs slipping into NPA category, he reasoned that “good quality portfolios will always have customers.” He said the bank was well-capitalised and that bulk of its exposure was at project levels.

Bank of Baroda BoB Vijaya Bank Dena Bank bank merger

