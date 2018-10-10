Home Business

Garden Shipbuilders shares make weak debut; slump over 13 per cent

At NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 102.50, plunging 13.13 per cent as compared to the issue price.

Published: 10th October 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, Nifty, Stocks

Image used for representational purpose. (Reuters file photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers made a weak debut at the bourses Wednesday, plunging over 13 per cent from the issue price of Rs 118 per share.

The stock listed at Rs 104, falling 11.86 per cent from the issue price on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 102.50, plunging 13.13 per cent as compared to the issue price.

In terms of equity volume, 3.54 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 18 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the morning trade.

The company's Rs 345-crore initial public offer ran from September 24-October 1 as the issue closure date was extended.

Also, the price band for the offer was revised from Rs 115-118 per share to Rs 114-118 per share.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities were the book running lead managers to the offer.

Garden Reach is a shipbuilding company under the administrative control of the Defence Ministry.

It has also built India's first indigenous warship -- the INS Ajay -- in 1961, as per the company's website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IDBI Capital Markets & Securities YES Securities Stock Exchange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp