Home Business

Gold sparkles on festive demand, rises by Rs 200

Silver remained weak and traded Rs 50 lower at Rs 39,200 per kg due to slackened demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Published: 10th October 2018 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bars

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices spurted by Rs 200 to Rs 31,850 per 10 grams on increased buying by jewellers and retailers at the bullion market Wednesday following the beginning of an auspicious week of 'Navratri'.

A weak trend overseas, however, capped the gains.

Silver remained weak and traded Rs 50 lower at Rs 39,200 per kg due to slackened demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said increased buying by local jewellers as well as retailers, driven by the beginning of festive demand in domestic spot markets led to the rise in gold prices.

Globally, gold fell by 0.10 per cent to USD 1,188.90 an ounce and silver by 0.03 per cent to USD 14.45 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 200 each to Rs 31,850 and Rs 31,700 per 10 grams, respectively.

It had lost Rs 250 in the previous two days.

Sovereign gold, however, remained steady at Rs 24,600 per piece of eight grams on little doing.

On the other hand, silver ready fell by Rs 50 to trade at Rs 39,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 85 to Rs 38,650 per kg.

Silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold prices Navratri Increase in Gold Prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp