Home Business

PTC India inks new pacts for 200 MW power supply to Bangladesh for 15 years

The short-term power for 200 MW is from power pool of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL).

Published: 10th October 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Power trading solution provider PTC India said Wednesday it has signed two new power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for supplying 200 MW power to that country.

PTC India is already supplying 290 MW power to Bangladesh and signed Tuesday two new agreements for 200 MW on short and long-term basis for 15 years, a PTC statement said.

The short-term power for 200 MW is from power pool of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL).

The long-term power will be supplied through imported coal project of Meenakshi Energy Ltd.

With this new addition in cross-border supply, PTC will add more than 1.

5 billion units to its existing portfolio of 7 billion units power supply to neighbouring countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal), it added.

The transaction is expected to give export earning of USD 1.

8 billion over its contract period.

Deepak Amitabh, chairman and managing director, PTC India, said in the statement, "This transaction is another step towards a regional market for power that will aid closer cooperation among our neighbours for energy security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PTC India Bangladesh Power Development Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp