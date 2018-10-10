Save thrice with Snapdeal's 'Mega Diwali' sale offers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's largest value-focused e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has kicked off its Mega Diwali Sale, offering buyers the opportunity to add three types of discounts to get the lowest price for their purchases.

For instance, a 49" Full HD LED TV is priced at Rs 22,990 against the full price of Rs 39,990. Using IndusInd Bank or Standard Chartered Bank cards, buyers can get another Rs. 2000 additional discount.

They can then also apply a "GET400" promo code to save another Rs 400. Thus, the effective price would be reduced to Rs. 20,590, a saving of nearly 49%.

Similar offers are also available on popular items like Fastrack / Titan watches, sunglasses, JBL sound bars, Philips bluetooth speakers, trimmers and hair dryers.

A range of household offers includes fast selling items like gas stoves, pressure cookers, cotton bed sheets, double-walled coffee and tea mugs.

Motorized treadmills, leg and foot massagers, fitness equipment and active-wear (track pants, t-shirts etc.) are very popular Diwali purchases.

"The Mega Diwali Sale is built around offering great value on products, which are traditionally a part of annual Diwali shopping by families across the country. We have studied the user purchase patterns over the past many festive seasons to finalise the selection so that users can find on Snapdeal all the items on their Diwali shopping list," said Snapdeal spokesperson.

Snapdeal's Mega Diwali Sale went live at midnight on 10th October and will continue for 5 days till 14th October.

Early Trends from the Sale:

-The top selling items from the first 10 hours of Snapdeal's sale are headphones, beard trimmers, speakers and memory cards in the electronics category.

-Water purifiers, bed linen and kitchen gadgets also clocked maximum sales in the initial hours of the sale.

-A large number of buyers were observed utilizing both the 15% card-based discounts and the promo code at checkout.

Here are some glimpses from the Mega Diwali Sale:

Ethnic Wear

Stylish Kurtis - A-Line, Anarkali & more: Starting Rs 299

Tops, Dresses, Jeans & more: discount of up to 80%

Gold Plated Jewellery: under Rs.599

Home Decor

Wall Decor: Rs 79

Curtains: Rs 99

Lamps and lighting: Rs.499

Bed linen: Rs.249

Fashion