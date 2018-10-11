Home Business

Excise duty on aviation fuel cut to 11 per cent from 14 per cent

The government on September 26 had raised import duty on ATF to five per cent from zero per cent, along with duty hikes in 18 other items, to cut current account deficit.

Published: 11th October 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

An Indigo Airlines flight from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore did not take off from Visakhapatnam airport, after its pilot allegedly noticed that a bird stuck in the propeller. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Days after central excise duty cut in petrol and diesel, the government on Wednesday reduced the excise duty on aviation fuel to 11 per cent from 14 per cent in order to provide relief to airlines from high fuel costs.

The Central Government "on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest" took the decision to reduce the excise duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to 11 per cent, a notification by the Revenue Department of Ministry of Finance said.

"This notification shall come into force with effect from the 11th day of October, 2018," it said.

The move will provide relief to airlines who are facing high fuel costs and falling rupee. It assumes significance as ATF costs constitute 35-40 per cent of the total operating cost of an airline in India.

The government on September 26 had raised import duty on ATF to five per cent from zero per cent, along with duty hikes in 18 other items, to cut current account deficit.

The excise duty on ATF was raised to 14 per cent from 8 per cent in March 2014 when Brent crude oil prices had fallen to $36 a barrel. However, with oil prices hovering above $83 a barrel, several airlines posted losses in the first quarter this fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
excise duty aviation fuel airlines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp