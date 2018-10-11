Home Business

Sensex crashes over 750 points on close; Nifty ends below 10,300 on global rout

In the forex market, the rupee, after hitting yet another record low of 74.50 against the dollar in early deals, turned positive in late afternoon trade and was quoting 24 paise higher at 74.

Published: 11th October 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex slumped over 750 points to end at a six-month low and the Nifty ended below the 10,300 mark Thursday as global indices witnessed across-the-board losses after investor sentiment was hit by heavy sell-off in world markets.

Continuous outflows by foreign funds also added to investor woes.

The BSE Sensex which commenced with a gap down opening, cracked over 1,000 points, breaching the 34,000-mark and hit a low of 33,723.53, before staging a partial recovery to touch a high of 34,325.09 in afternoon trade.

The gauge finally ended 759.74 points, or 2.19 per cent, lower at 34,001.15.

This is the lowest closing since April 11.

It had gained 461.42 points Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty settled at 10,234.65, down 225.45 points, or 2.16 per cent.

It moved between 10,138.60 and 10,335.95 in day trade.

"The market sell-off is part of the global sell off triggered by the sharp cut in the mother market US," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The US economy is doing very well, so much so that inflation has started creeping up. The US 10 year bond yield, the risk free asset in the world, is around 3.15 per cent. This is triggering capital outflows from EMs like India. Apart from the rising yield in the US and EM currency woes, there are global trade skirmishes impacting the sentiment," he added.

Asian stocks ended lower and European stocks too slumped to over 18-month low in their early session Thursday, tracking overnight worst losses in eight months on the Wall Street Wednesday.

In the forex market, the rupee, after hitting yet another record low of 74.50 against the dollar in early deals, turned positive in late afternoon trade and was quoting 24 paise higher at 74 as Brent crude slipped below the USD 82 a barrel and dollar weakened overseas.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,096 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,893 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty stock markets Rupee Forex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp