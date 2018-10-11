Home Business

Stock market crash during early trade erodes over Rs 3 lakh crore from investor wealth

The 30-share BSE barometer, which had gained 461.42 points Wednesday, crashed 1,037.36 points to hit a low of 33,723.53.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Stock markets

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the BSE benchmark index plummeted over 1,000 points during the morning trade Thursday, investor wealth got eroded by over Rs 3 lakh crore.

The BSE benchmark Sensex Thursday crashed over 1,000 points to slip below the key 34,000-mark in early trade, tracking a global sell-off.

Led by the sharp carnage in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies slumped Rs 3,05,625.87 crore to Rs 1,35,59,695.82 crore in late morning trade.

The 30-share BSE barometer, which had gained 461.42 points Wednesday, crashed 1,037.36 points to hit a low of 33,723.53.

"Indian stock markets have fallen sharply Thursday. This is a continuation of the sharp fall we have witnessed in the stock prices over the last couple of weeks (except for one or two days of exception)."

"While most of the earlier fall could be attributed largely to domestic factors - be it the IL&FS effect and fears of contagion thereon, or the ever increasing fuel prices due to the combined effect of weakening rupee and rising global crude prices etc., the reason for the fall this morning is clearly global," said Dheeraj Singh, Head of Investments- Taurus Asset Management Co Ltd.

In the forex market, the rupee slumped by 24 paise to an all-time low of 74.45 against the dollar.

Barring two scrips, rest 28 stocks from the BSE 30-share blue chip basket were trading with losses led by SBI and Tata Steel.

Investor wealth had soared over Rs 3 lakh crore Wednesday as the stock market made a strong recovery, with the BSE benchmark index surging 461.42 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty stock markets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp