Supreme Court sends Amrapali CMD, directors to police custody

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sent Amrapali group CMD Anil Sharma and two other directors to police custody for 15 days to ensure that all the documents related to 46 companies are provided to the forensic auditors.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud, asked the forensic auditors to ensure that the documents that have been found from the sealed nine properties of Amrapali group are guarded round the clock.

The top court also granted 15 days to Amrapali to give all the documents to forensic auditors in an organised and catalog the data in a proper manner.

The court suggested that if needed, the CMD and the two directors will assist the auditors to organise the vast scattered data.

The court has also given an option to the auditors of transporting the documents so that their attention is not divided between Noida and Bihar.

When the court asked how the auditing would be done, the auditor told the Supreme Court that if Amrapali group could give a list of what all documents they have dumped and in which location, it would be easy for them to audit.

The directors will stay with the auditors till the time they are at the site and taking stock of the documents, the apex court said adding that for the next 15 days, the nine sealed properties of Amrapali will be opened from 8 am to 6 pm to gather documents. This will be done under the supervision of the police.

The CMD and the two directors will be kept in a hotel in Noida as the court wanted them to stay away from their homes.