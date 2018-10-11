Home Business

TCS posts record quarterly profit on strong growth

The Tata group company saw a revenue growth of 20.7 per cent at Rs 36,854 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 30,541 crore a year ago.

Published: 11th October 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Consultancy Services had posted a net profit of Rs 6,446 crore in the same period last fiscal. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's largest software exporter TCS Thursday reported a 22.6 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,901 crore in the July-September 2018 quarter, buoyed by strong demand for digital services.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had posted a net profit of Rs 6,446 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

The Tata group company saw a revenue growth of 20.7 per cent at Rs 36,854 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 30,541 crore a year ago.

Its earning per share for the quarter was at Rs 20.66.

TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said, "We are very pleased with our all-round strong performance in Q2. Revenue growth was driven by expanding demand for digital transformation across verticals, and continued acceleration in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail."

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director, at TCS termed the September quarter as a "good" one and said there was a strong demand in areas like analytics, cloud and automation.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The net employee addition in September 2018 quarter was at 10,227 professionals, highest in 12 quarters, the company said.

Total employees strength at the end of Q2 stood at 4,11,102 on a consolidated basis. IT services attrition rate was steady at 10.9 per cent on last 12 months basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Services tata Q2 results net profit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp