Home Business

This startup makes you think out of the box

Spread also incubates design-driven innovation, startups, and projects at the Spread Design Barn, to make design accessible and inclusive.

Published: 11th October 2018 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Students at a workshop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When a company plans to re-imagine its business, revamp its services, product, brand strategy, they need huge investment and time. Spread Venture Studio programme, helps such startups bridge the design gap and take their business to the next level.  

Spread located on a sustainable design farm in Bengaluru was launched in October 2015 by Sonia Manchanda, Girish Raj Nair and Mohammed Javed.

Under their leadership, the firm has worked on hundreds of projects including national projects, state projects, startups, and corporates.  

Spread also incubates design-driven innovation, startups, and projects at the Spread Design Barn, to make design accessible and inclusive.

The design barn conducts workshops and provides learning opportunities to children, youth and professionals to enhance their skills, an idea incubator and prototyping resource for entrepreneurs to create entirely new business models. Sonia says, “We have a huge gap in our understanding and application of design in our country. There is a need to bridge this space between practice and academia.”

She says that design is key to technology, creating effective and enjoyable learning experiences and seeding new ideas and cultures. “It is important to move from Make in India to a proud ‘designed in India’ and from being consumers, makers or hackers to sophisticated innovators and creators,” she says. Girish adds, “In all, ours is a new-age, transdisciplinary design firm that offers design, media, and technology.”
 
What customers say

With Samir Duggal, founder, Kwik 24, says, “With the help of Spread, we re-designed our Kwik24 smart stores to make them look smarter and slicker and consumer-friendly. The workshop helped us to understand the multiple design methodology. The artifacts and insights produced by the team are very relevant and helps to take our work forward. The work and branding delivered were brilliant.”
Khushi Duggal recently attended a workshop and found it beneficial. “The concept was not only explained through theory, but we could also correlate with it practically too,” she adds.

Design vital for startups
The design is fundamental for the success of a startup and the Spread Venture Studio (www.spread.ooo) is a service that tries to tackle key business challenges through outcome-oriented design interventions. According to founders, Spread is the first open design centre in India, created to bridge the design gap in industry, academia, tech and new business. It’s a co-creation space where altogether new experiences can be co-created and curated.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp