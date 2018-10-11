This startup makes you think out of the box

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When a company plans to re-imagine its business, revamp its services, product, brand strategy, they need huge investment and time. Spread Venture Studio programme, helps such startups bridge the design gap and take their business to the next level.

Spread located on a sustainable design farm in Bengaluru was launched in October 2015 by Sonia Manchanda, Girish Raj Nair and Mohammed Javed.

Under their leadership, the firm has worked on hundreds of projects including national projects, state projects, startups, and corporates.

Spread also incubates design-driven innovation, startups, and projects at the Spread Design Barn, to make design accessible and inclusive.

The design barn conducts workshops and provides learning opportunities to children, youth and professionals to enhance their skills, an idea incubator and prototyping resource for entrepreneurs to create entirely new business models. Sonia says, “We have a huge gap in our understanding and application of design in our country. There is a need to bridge this space between practice and academia.”

She says that design is key to technology, creating effective and enjoyable learning experiences and seeding new ideas and cultures. “It is important to move from Make in India to a proud ‘designed in India’ and from being consumers, makers or hackers to sophisticated innovators and creators,” she says. Girish adds, “In all, ours is a new-age, transdisciplinary design firm that offers design, media, and technology.”



What customers say

With Samir Duggal, founder, Kwik 24, says, “With the help of Spread, we re-designed our Kwik24 smart stores to make them look smarter and slicker and consumer-friendly. The workshop helped us to understand the multiple design methodology. The artifacts and insights produced by the team are very relevant and helps to take our work forward. The work and branding delivered were brilliant.”

Khushi Duggal recently attended a workshop and found it beneficial. “The concept was not only explained through theory, but we could also correlate with it practically too,” she adds.

Design vital for startups

The design is fundamental for the success of a startup and the Spread Venture Studio (www.spread.ooo) is a service that tries to tackle key business challenges through outcome-oriented design interventions. According to founders, Spread is the first open design centre in India, created to bridge the design gap in industry, academia, tech and new business. It’s a co-creation space where altogether new experiences can be co-created and curated.