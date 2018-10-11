Home Business

Why Most Weight Loss Programs Fail and How to Find an Effective Plan

We all have our reasons for wanting to lose excess weight, the most common goals for everyone is to feel better about ourselves, adopt healthy eating habits and most importantly maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle for the rest of our days.

To attain these goals, most people subscribe to weight loss programs with the hopes of instilling discipline and commitment to their resolve – losing weight. Unfortunately, there are very many scams and ineffective programs online that are just out to get your money. For the once that do work, the subjects, unfortunately, don’t enjoy their rewards. According to reports, 95% of people who lose weight through quick weight loss programs regain the weight while those that follow a healthy diet plan gain back the weight within 3 years. 

4 Reasons Why Most Weight Loss Programs Fail

There are quite a lot of factors that contribute to the failure of the majority of diet plans, but the underlying factor of these failures is that they are unrealistic! They promise quick results; only to leave you disappointed or worse, injured.

The 4 significant shortcomings with these programs are such as;

1. Unrealistic goals
Online weight loss programs, downloaded e-books, and blog campaigns set high targets for you within a short time and the added stress of drawing inspiration from cover models or celebrities. Also, their diet plans and exercise schedules are too focused on perfect results. They do not regard your specific needs, tolerance or physical form.

2. Lack of proper nutrients
Sure you want to cut back on your daily calories intake; however, you need to leverage on the nutritional value the food you eat. For you to lose weight the healthy way, it is vital that you give your body the right amount of fuel else your weight loss program with being a total failure. Combining superfoods and daily intake of nature’s way vitamins is an excellent way of ensuring you are supplementing the nutritional gaps from diet plans.

3. Restrictive calorie intake 
Most internet dietitians will advise you to cut on substantial daily calorie intake, which instead of facilitating your weight loss they slow your metabolism and end up storing whatever calorie is consumed as fat. When you eat too little, your body kicks into “survival mode” pumping the levels of adrenaline and cortisol to maintain the fat.

4. Most weight loss programs do not implement lifestyle changes
With a “quick fix” mindset, these programs focus on short-term results and have no laid out plans for maintaining the new body weight. Cutting caloric intake, ousting sugar and doing vigorous exercises are just some of the things you cannot endure long-term. The blowback of not being disciplined enough and the feeling of failure when you step out of line can lead you to binge eating and other unhealthy habits.

How to lose weight in a safe and effective way
Changing your eating and lifestyle habits while taking your time is a much healthier and productive way to lose weight quickly. The recommended rate is 1 -2 pounds a week. Also, ensure you incorporate daily nutritional supplements that will boost your metabolism and keep you healthy.
 

