Cashfree partners with Ola Money to launch 'Pay Later'; brings micro-lending to online shoppers

Popularly known as 'Buy Now, Pay Later', the service is faster than regular banking transactions with zero friction.

By ANI

BENGALURU: Bangalore-based payments technology company Cashfree has partnered with Ola Money to launch 'Pay Later' facility for the consumers of its online merchants. The service allows consumers to defer payments for online shopping through a short-term micro-loan.

Using the service, consumers can get 15 days credit for an amount ranging from Rs.1500 to Rs.20,000, depending on their credit profile. The service is especially useful for consumers who do not have a credit card or do not have their online banking credentials.

Nitin Gupta, CEO of Ola Money, said, "We are excited to take Ola Money Postpaid to a whole new set of online merchants through Cashfree. We have been running Ola Money Postpaid for some time on Ola Cabs app and the response has been phenomenal. Cashfree has given us the distribution we needed for getting to a versatile set of merchants."

"We are excited to enable Pay later as a payment mode for our 5000 merchants. We believe this will not only add convenience to consumers to pay faster but also open a whole new set of consumers for our merchants. At Cashfree, we are aiming to launch many such innovative products for our merchant partners that add to their top line," said Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Cashfree.

Cashfree currently does about 2 Million transactions every month. The gross transaction value has grown at 30 per cent month on month for the last 12 months and is expected to touch Rs.2500 crore per month by end of this fiscal. (BusinessWire India)

Cashfree Ola money Pay later Micro-loan

