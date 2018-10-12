Home Business

IL&FS board initiates austerity measures at troubled company

After its first meeting last week, the newly constituted IL&FS board, said that it would consider all available options to revive the firm.

Published: 12th October 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

the logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) installed on the facade of a building at its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: File / Reuters)

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India's troubled Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) said on Friday that its Board has initiated several austerity measures related to personnel and operating expenses at the company.

After its first meeting last week, the newly constituted IL&FS board, said that it would consider all available options to revive the firm.

The Indian government replaced the company's entire board earlier this month after recent defaults on some of its debt obligations triggered sharp declines in stock and debt markets, leading to fears about contagion in India's financial sector.

The IL&FS board also approved the formation of an operating committee under its Vice Chairman and managing director Vineet Nayyar and "had detailed deliberations in relation to the road map ahead," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS austerity measures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp