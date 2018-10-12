India's September retail inflation picks up to 3.77 percent
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast September's annual increase in the consumer price index at 4.0 percent, compared with August's 3.69 percent.
NEW DELHI: India's retail inflation rate slightly picked up to 3.77 percent in September, government data showed on Friday, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.
