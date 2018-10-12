Home Business

Ports record 5 per cent traffic growth during April-September

Leading the pack in cargo growth were Kamarajar Port with 19.66 per cent, Cochin at 11.51 per cent, Paradip at 11.12 per cent, Haldia at 10.07 per cent and Deendayal at 10.03 per cent

Published: 12th October 2018

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI:L Major Indian ports recorded growth of 5.12 per cent in the first five months of the current financial year, handling 343.26 million tonnes cargo, the shipping ministry said in a release on Thursday.

During the April-September period, nine ports, Kolkata (including Haldia), Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Kamarajar, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deenadayal registered positive growth in traffic, it said.

Leading the pack in cargo growth were Kamarajar Port with 19.66 per cent, Cochin at 11.51 per cent, Paradip at 11.12 per cent, Haldia at 10.07 per cent and Deendayal at 10.03 per cent

“Kamarajar Port’s (Ennore Port) growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of Other Miscellaneous Cargo by 39.77 per cent, Other Liquids by 15.38 per cent, POL (petroleum oil and lube) by14.67 per cent and Thermal and Steam Coal by 11.34 per cent,” the shipping ministry said.

Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic at 58.56 million tonnes (17.08 per cent share).

It was followed by Paradip with 52.90 million tonnes (15.41 per cent share), JNPT with 34.81 million tonnes (10.14 per cent share), Visakhapatnam with 31.76 million tonnes (9.25 per cent share).

Kolkata (including Haldia) handled 29.97 million tonnes (8.73 per cent). These five ports together handled a total of 60.62 per cent of the major port traffic in the country.

