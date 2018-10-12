Home Business

Shares in United Breweries fall following antitrust raids

Investors and analysts said UB shares were hit by fears that the CCI raids could result in penalties and potentially dent profits in future.

Published: 12th October 2018 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

MUMBAI: Shares in India's United Breweries Ltd fell as much as 3 percent on Friday, a day after a report said the brewer and two global rivals had been raided in India as part of an investigation into price-fixing allegations.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) conducted search and seizure operations at the offices of India's United Breweries (UB), Denmark's Carlsberg and the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) in at least two Indian cities.

Shares in United Breweries' (UB), known for its Kingfisher brand, closed down 1.3 percent in Mumbai, as the broader market rose 2.3 percent on Friday.

Investors and analysts said UB shares were hit by fears that the CCI raids could result in penalties and potentially dent profits in future.

"This is a highly regulated market and these are global players. So, allegations of price-fixing are extremely worrying for us," said the head of a fund that owns UB shares, who asked not to be named due to company policies.

United Breweries did not respond to requests for comment.

The beer market in India is estimated to be worth nearly $6.85 billion in 2018, according to research firm Euromonitor International, and is expected to grow to $7.39 billion by 2022.

In comparison, the United States, the world's biggest beer market, is expected to generate sales of about $77 billion this year, according to statistics firm Statista.

UB holds more than half the market share in India followed by AB InBev with 22 percent and Carlsberg with 17 percent of the market.

Experts say, historically, growth in demand for beer in India has been lacklustre due to a preference for local alcohol. But that has risen in recent years with changing demographics and a growing pub culture in the country.

Increasing disposable income has also boosted demand for both premium and foreign brands, making it a lucrative bet for companies such as AB InBev and Carlsberg.

Shares in Carlsberg were up 0.3 percent at 1250 GMT on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, while AB InBev shares were trading down 0.5 percent in Brussels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Breweries Kingfisher United Breweries shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp