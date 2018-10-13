Home Business

Government rejects FIEO’s claim on GST refunds

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations had this week said Rs 22,000 crore GST refunds were pending with the government.

Published: 13th October 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Friday said Rs 71,169 crore worth GST refunds had been disposed of till date and rejected trade body FIEO’s claim that Rs 22,000 crore was stuck, saying the figure was exaggerated and inaccurate. The Finance Ministry, in a statement, said refund claims were being cleared expeditiously and asked export bodies to refrain from putting out “unsubstantiated” claims as they caused “needless alarm” amongst the exporters.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) had this week said Rs 22,000 crore GST refunds were pending with the government — refunds of about Rs 7,000 crore on account of Integrated GST, and of about Rs 15,000 crore due to input tax credit as of September 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIEO GST refunds Federation of Indian Export Organisations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp