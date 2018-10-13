Home Business

Retail inflation inches up, but in line with RBI projection

Latest data suggest headline inflation continues to be an obedient child, as it ought to be.

Published: 13th October 2018 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  It’s a sigh of relief for India’s monetary policymakers. Latest data suggest headline inflation continues to be an obedient child, as it ought to be. September retail inflation inched up only a notch higher than August at 3.8 per cent, and 20 bps below the RBI’s 4 per cent medium-term target for the second straight month, perhaps justifying RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s decision not to hike policy rates last week.

Food inflation eased, and is likely to stay course considering better agricultural production, and chances of upside risks through MSP are unlikely to play out as prices of fruits and vegetables are heading south. So, policy rates could stay still even in December, according to Crisil.

Even if food prices spike, RBI is unlikely to develop cold feet. Food and fuel account for 57 per cent of the CPI basket but they don’t have a direct influence on monetary policy. Core inflation that excludes fuel, food and electricity prices, remained sticky at 5.8 per cent. Still, FY19 headline inflation may remain below 4.5 per cent, despite upside risks from oil prices and weakening rupee, says B Prasanna, group executive and head of global markets group, ICICI Bank.

RBI expects inflation in the range of 3.9-4.5 per cent between October 2018 and March 2019, down from 4.8 per cent projected earlier.The change in policy stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’ indicates rate hikes are round the corner. That said, low food inflation provides comfort, but surging oil prices, weakening rupee, and volatile financial markets could topple that belief.

If rate hikes aren’t coming, it will force the government to curb spending and resort to tax cuts (to rein in rising crude prices) but that will upset the fiscal deficit applecart. Despite a clear target, suitable instruments and insulation from outside pressure, the MPC cannot possibly foresee all contingencies. The RBI’s decision depends on judgment and, therefore, some discretion. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Retail inflation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp