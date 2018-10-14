Home Business

Government invites bids for international Udan flights

AAI, which has been mandated to implement the international version of the Udan scheme, has invited "e-proposals (bids) from international bidders for selection of airlines.

Published: 14th October 2018 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The central government has invited proposals from interested air operators for the international version of its 'Udan' (Ude Desk Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme as it seeks to enhance air connectivity from India to select overseas destinations.

This is despite the domestic format of the scheme failing to yield desired results with almost half of the routes approved in the first phase of the bidding for the scheme still to be launched.

National airports operator AAI, which has been mandated to implement the international version of the Udan scheme, has invited "e-proposals (bids) from international bidders for selection of airlines under the International Air Connectivity Scheme, IACS Udan," according to a notice in a leading English daily.

The government, in its bid to make flying more affordable for masses, had in October 2016 announced the Udan scheme with airfares capped at Rs 2,500 for a one-hour journey through subsidised ticket rates and to provide air connectivity to smaller towns.

In the subsequent developments, five airlines were mandated to fly on 128 regional routes in the first phase of the bidding in March 2017, and 15 airlines on 325 regional routes, including those having chopper operations, in the second phase in January this year.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is also the implementing agency for the domestic format of the regional connectivity scheme.

The bids could be submitted to the AAI by November 22, according to the notice inviting e-proposals.

The AAI has invited the bids on behalf of the civil aviation ministry and the Assam government, as per the notice.

The central government had in August unveiled a draft scheme for extending the UDAN scheme to international circuits, with state governments identifying routes for the operations.

The draft International Air Connectivity (IAC) scheme envisages to increase the international ticketing to 20 crore by 2027.

As per the draft, the scheme is to be made operational only for states which demonstrate their commitment to implement and provide the requisite support for promoting operations under the scheme.

The BJP-ruled Assam had last year offered to provide Rs 100 crore as viability gap funding towards the extension of the scheme for international air connectivity from the state capital Guwahati.

According to the draft scheme, state governments will identify the routes to be connected, and airline operators will assess demand on the identified routes and submit proposals for providing connectivity.

Operations under the scheme will be permitted through fixed-wing aircraft only with more than 70 seats.

The scheme has proposed to set up an International Air Connectivity Fund (IACF) -- dedicated for providing subsidy support under the scheme.

It will be created through the contributions of state governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udan AAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp