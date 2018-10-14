PVR ICON unveils Chennai's first-ever 10 screen multiplex

By Online Desk

PVR Limited has announced the opening of 10 screen multiplex at the VR Chennai mall in Anna Nagar.

With the launch, PVR has become the largest multiplex network with 725 screens at 155 properties in 60 cities all over the country.

The brand which provides a world-class experience to moviegoers boasts of a seating capacity of 2,590 in the auditoriums equipped with cutting-edge technology of P[XL] with RGB Laser projection system and immersive sound technology of Dolby ATMOS surround sound.

"The new PVR ICON is spread over 80,633 sq. ft. and finished in classic art deco. Lobby spaces with intricate marble flooring, mirrored ceilings, enamelled lighting, and antique gold accents are just a few of the highlights of the design," said Sanjeev Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd in a press release.

Services like free WiFi, portable chargers, pillows, WhatsApp, etc. will also be offered in screens, added the company.

PVR, which had acquired city's famous SPI Cinemas in August 2018 is expecting a revenue of Rs 500 crore by the end of financial year 2019-20.

Attached below is the official press release by PVR Ltd.