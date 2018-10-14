Home Business

Skyworth eyes 6 per cent market share in LED TV segment, introduces Metz brand in India

Skyworth Electronics, which last week introduced its German TV brand Metz in India, expects it to be one of the leaders in the OLED TV segment.

Published: 14th October 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: China-based Skyworth Electronics is looking to garner around 6 per cent share of the fast-growing LED TV market here by 2021 as it expands its network and product portfolio, top company officials said.

Skyworth Electronics, which last week introduced its German TV brand Metz in India, expects it to be one of the leaders in the OLED TV segment.

The company also plans to introduce its range of washing machines and cooling products such as refrigerators and air-conditioners in the Indian market by next Diwali.

"For Skyworth, we are aiming to have around 6 per cent market share in the LED TV segment by 2021," Skyworth India Electronics CEO Amitabh Tiwari said.

The company expects to have around 0.8 per cent market share in the LED TV segment this year and 2.5 per cent in 2019.

The Indian TV market, which is estimated at around 10.2 million units per year, is highly competitive with over 25 players.

Presently, over 72 per cent of the LED TV market is controlled by three big manufacturers -- LG, Samsung, and Sony.

Through Metz, the company aims to compete in the 4K Android, Android and Analog categories in the premium OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TV sets market.

Asked about the prices, Skyworth India Electronics Director Gopal Adhikarla said that it would at par with the top three LED TV manufacturers.

"We are not in the competitive pricing segment," said Adhikarla.

The company would focus on both online and offline brick-and-mortar retail formats.

"In 2019, for Skyworth we would have 1,500 stores and approximately 450 to 500 stores for Metz," he said.

Skyworth also plans to invest around Rs 150 crore in advertising and marketing as part of its brand building exercise in the next three years and around one-fourth would be spent on digital channels, Adhikarla added.

Over its foray into washing machines and cooling products, Tiwari said: "We are planning to introduce it next year" Next year before festive season, we should have these products."

Metz is a Germany-based consumer electronic company which has been acquired by Skyworth. Skyworth, a Shenzhen-based Chinese company, is the fifth largest maker of LED TVs in the world. The company is getting its products assembled by its two strategic partners in India -- Dixon and Skyquad. It is importing components from China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Skyworth Electronics LED TV segment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp