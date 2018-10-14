Home Business

Three of top 10 companies lose Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS hit hard

TCS, ITC and Infosys suffered a decline in their valuation for the week ended Friday, whereas Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Suzuki India finished with gains.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three of the 10 most valued Indian companies together witnessed an erosion of Rs 1.07 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest knock.

TCS, ITC and Infosys suffered a decline in their valuation for the week ended Friday, whereas Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki India finished with gains.

The cumulative erosion suffered by the three companies was higher than the combined gain of Rs 97,498.38 crore made by the rest of the seven firms.

The valuation of TCS nosedived by Rs 85,330.17 crore to Rs 7,19,857.48 crore.

Shares of TCS on October 12 ended over 3 per cent lower even as the company reported a 22.6 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter.

The m-cap of Infosys slumped Rs 18,696.68 crore to Rs 2,96,635.05 crore and that of ITC fell by Rs 2,999.27 crore to Rs 3,36,285.40 crore.

From the gainers side, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerged as the biggest winner as its market cap soared by Rs 48,524.59 crore to Rs 7,13,965.75 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation jumped Rs 22,130.78 crore to Rs 2,23,005.06 crore and that of Maruti surged Rs 11,782.63 crore to Rs 2,20,006.42 crore.

The m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 4,953.14 crore to Rs 2,35,029.01 crore and that of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 4,388.24 crore to Rs 5,37,729.17 crore.

HDFC added Rs 3,727.52 crore to reach Rs 2,94,247.71 crore in market valuation and HUL gained Rs 1,991.48 crore to Rs 3,39,557.66 crore.

Over the last week, the Sensex climbed 366.59 points to close at 34,733.58 on Friday.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti.

