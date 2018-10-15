Home Business

CCI approves founders additional share purchase in Ola 

The additional acquisition of 6.72 per cent stake is made through Lazarus Holdings, which is incorporated in Singapore and is a special purpose vehicle which will be used as an investment holding comp

Published: 15th October 2018 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fair Trade regulator CCI said Monday it has approved additional share purchase by Ola founders, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, in ANI Technologies, which owns the cab aggregator.

The additional acquisition of 6.72 per cent stake is made through Lazarus Holdings, which is incorporated in Singapore and is a special purpose vehicle which will be used as an investment holding company.

"@CCI_India approves acquisition of 6.72 per cent shares of ANI Technologies Pvt.Ltd by Lazarus Holdings Pte.Ltd," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a tweet.

Last month, the founders of the cab aggregator had sought approval of CCI for the combination pertaining to the indirect acquisition of less than 10 per cent of the share capital of ANI by Ankit Bhati, Bhavish Aggarwal and MacRitchie through Lazarus from certain existing shareholders of ANI.

MacRitchie Investments is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings.

Ola, which competes against US-based Uber, counts among its investors names like Softbank, Tiger Global, Tencent and Sequoia Capital, among others.

Merger and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold require the approval of the CCI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ola cci ANI Technologies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp