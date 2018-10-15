Home Business

Don’t let recency bias hurt your investment plans

Up until 2018, if you had invested in mid-cap mutual funds or mid-cap shares, you would have enjoyed average returns in excess of 20% every year.

By Rajas Kelkar 
Express News Service

Up until 2018, if you had invested in mid-cap mutual funds or mid-cap shares, you would have enjoyed average returns in excess of 20% every year. For those who started investing in 2018 and bought mid-cap funds or shares, the year has been a hard lesson. The NSE Midcap 100 index is down 21% when large-cap shares have inched up by 1% since January 2018.

For many of you, these recent developments could be transformational. You may choose to stop any further investment, or wait and watch on the sidelines. The recency bias will come into play.
 Experts highlight that recency bias is an aspect of behavioural finance where investors take emotional decisions and act on the basis of recent developments. So, many of you who have seen the value of mutual funds or stocks erode recently, you may choose to stop your systematic investment plan in mutual funds, or pull out of existing investments related to equity. Many of you who were contemplating investing in equity funds or stocks would step back.

If you find yourself in such a situation, you must speak to a financial advisor first. Behavioural biases push us to take wrong decisions. Any change in your investment habit could hurt your future savings and wealth creation plans. 

We have often highlighted the apathy of Indian households towards financial assets. A primary reason for the poor participation of Indian households is due to behavioural biases. The ‘fear’ of losing money creates hesitation and delays in investments. Only 23% of households own financial assets in India in some form of a bank or fixed deposits, insurance policies, bonds or equity shares and mutual funds. Despite being around for over decades, just about 2 crore unique mutual fund accounts exist in a country of 130 crore people. This number is over 50% in developed nations.

India is an economy of high growth and high inflation. The risk-averse nature of Indians stalls their ability to beat high inflation. To really create wealth and resources for retirement, a child’s education or other goals, households have to invest in financial assets. They need to generate returns at least twice that of the prevailing inflation rate. So, if retail inflation in India is 5%, your investments should generate a return of at least 10% to meet your financial goals.

Why risk savings?

A sharp volatility in equity markets can put off those planning to make a new beginning or have just started to invest. Nobody likes a financial loss. However, equity markets generate capital growth over a period of time. A 30-year comparison of returns on gold, real estate, Sensex, public provident fund and fixed deposits reveal the Sensex generated an average return of close to 15%. No other asset matches that record. This is public data and widely circulated in investor groups online.
Now, if you only focus on the current performance, you will never be able to allocate any resources optimally. You must probe more with your financial advisor to help you understand the risk-reward matrix. 

The risk you take is a function of your future income. If you think you are going to generate a steady income for the next 10-15 years, you should allocate your savings towards equity-linked assets to create wealth for yourself. If you think your income is likely to be inconsistent or lumpy, you may want to balance your exposure to equity with some amount of debt or fixed income. This is irrespective of the recent performance in the markets. 

There is a lot of responsibility on mutual funds and their independent financial advisor network, too. They need to handhold individuals in times of a volatile market trend. Emotions may come in the way of your ability to take financial decisions.  

What should you do? 

Equity markets move in cycles. Share prices are a reflection of the profitability of underlying businesses. Indian companies riding on India’s economic growth for future profits are likely to continue to witness a steady growth. If India’s economic growth sustains, so would profits of businesses riding on it over the next 10-15 years. Your future wealth is linked to your future goals and your ability to invest every month. Events that lead to a fall in prices of assets will hurt your finances. However, it is your ability to ride through the cycle will decide if you win against behavioural biases like recency.

