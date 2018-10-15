Home Business

Dr Reddy's to market aspirin, anti-coagulant drug in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Monday announced it has received the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration to market aspirin and dipyridamole capsules in the USA.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Monday announced it has received the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration to market aspirin and dipyridamole capsules in the USA.

Aspirin is used to treat pain, fever or inflammation while dipyridamole is used as an anti-coagulant.

They are available in 25 mg/200 mg, a press release said.

Aggrenox is a registered trademark of pharmaceutical major Boehringer Ingelheim, the release said.

The Aggrenox brand and the generic drug registered sales of approximately USD 183 million MAT (moving annual turnover) in the American market for the 12 months ending August 2018, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Reddys aspirin dipyridamole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp