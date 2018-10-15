Home Business

Ex-RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra onboard BankBazaar as Advisor

According to BankBazaar, Mr Mundra's expertise will help in driving 100 per cent paperless and presence-less finance in India.

Published: 15th October 2018 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Retired deputy governor SS Mundra | PTI FIle Photo

By UNI

NEW DELHI: BankBazaar, India's leading financial products marketplace, announced on Monday that the ex-RBI Deputy Governor S S Mundra is now an advisor to the company.

According to BankBazaar, Mr Mundra's expertise will help in driving 100 per cent paperless and presence-less finance in India.

Mr Mundra, who has a banking career spanning over four decades, was heading the state-run Bank of Baroda before his superannuation and then had a three-year term as the Deputy Governor at RBI.

His tenure with the regulatory body, which ended in July 2017, witnessed important developments like demonetisation and Payment Banking approvals.

He also served as RBI's nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees.

Mr.Mundra was the vice-chair of OECD's International Network on Financial Education (INFE), according to a company statement.

BankBazaar Co-Founder & CEO Adhil Shetty said, ''From its inception, BankBazaar had a vision of Paperless and Presence-less digital finance.

Today, as digital increasingly becomes the preferred way to transact, there is a greater need for collaboration between fintech, regulators, and financial institutions.

This will ensure easy and frictionless access of financial products and services to all sections of society.

At this juncture, we are deeply honoured to have Mr Mundra, one of the biggest advocates of Paperless and Presence-less banking, join BankBazaar as a mentor and advisor.''

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BankBazaar S S Mundra RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp