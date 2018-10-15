Ex-RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra onboard BankBazaar as Advisor

By UNI

NEW DELHI: BankBazaar, India's leading financial products marketplace, announced on Monday that the ex-RBI Deputy Governor S S Mundra is now an advisor to the company.

According to BankBazaar, Mr Mundra's expertise will help in driving 100 per cent paperless and presence-less finance in India.

Mr Mundra, who has a banking career spanning over four decades, was heading the state-run Bank of Baroda before his superannuation and then had a three-year term as the Deputy Governor at RBI.

His tenure with the regulatory body, which ended in July 2017, witnessed important developments like demonetisation and Payment Banking approvals.

He also served as RBI's nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees.

Mr.Mundra was the vice-chair of OECD's International Network on Financial Education (INFE), according to a company statement.

BankBazaar Co-Founder & CEO Adhil Shetty said, ''From its inception, BankBazaar had a vision of Paperless and Presence-less digital finance.

Today, as digital increasingly becomes the preferred way to transact, there is a greater need for collaboration between fintech, regulators, and financial institutions.

This will ensure easy and frictionless access of financial products and services to all sections of society.

At this juncture, we are deeply honoured to have Mr Mundra, one of the biggest advocates of Paperless and Presence-less banking, join BankBazaar as a mentor and advisor.''