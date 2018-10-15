Home Business

India Inc expected to record double-digit revenue growth in Q2

Two bellwether firms for their respective segments — Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever — kicked off the results season last week on a positive note.

Published: 15th October 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Two bellwether firms for their respective segments kicked off the results season last week on a positive note.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two bellwether firms for their respective segments — Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever — kicked off the results season last week on a positive note.
TCS saw revenue growth return to double digits after a few quarters in the doldrums, while HUL’s 11.1 per cent revenue growth signalled an upswing in FMCG demand. 

Both firms also posted robust year-on-year net profit growth: TCS (22.6 per cent) and HUL (19.5 per cent). Other major firms like Infosys, Mindtree, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank are set to declare their results this week. 

Brokerages and analysts predict that India Inc is likely to record largely positive results. According to Crisil, corporate revenue growth, excluding that of banking, financial services, insurance, and oil companies, is expected to come in at around 12 per cent.

“This would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth,” the forecast said, adding that “broad-based recovery across consumption-linked sectors, coupled with higher commodity prices, is helping India Inc grow at a faster clip”. 

ICICI Securities pointed out that while a high base last year due to GST and a delayed festive season this year might affect toplines in consumption oriented sectors, Sensex listed firms are expected to see revenue growth of around 14 per cent. 

“The growth is largely supported by companies in oil & gas (higher crude prices resulting in higher realisation), FMCG (led by organic volume growth) and IT space (attributable to higher share of digital segment & new deal wins),” it said. However, companies in the automobile and banking segments are expected to be relatively subdued. Crisil, meanwhile, expects commodity -linked sectors, such as steel products, natural gas and petrochemicals, to grow sharply due to increasing realisations.

Export-linked sectors like IT, Pharma and Textiles are also expected to receive a boost from the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. “Textiles, specifically cotton yarn, and the two-wheeler segment are expected to be buoyed by better demand from key export markets,” Crisil said. Sugar and telecom, however, afflicted by low realisations and pricing pressure are expected to perform poorly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
revenue growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp