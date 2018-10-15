Home Business

NCLAT grants moratorium on IL&FS loan cases

The appellate tribunal has directed to list the matter on November 13 for next hearing.

Published: 15th October 2018 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

IL&FS logo

The IL&FS logo. (Photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After losing its case for a 90-day moratorium on loans taken by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (ILFS) and its group companies before the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Friday, the government on Monday moved an urgent appeal before the appellate tribunal and obtained temporary reprieve.The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) heard the appeal on Monday morning and granted a moratorium with immediate effect and until further orders, and the next hearing is scheduled for November 13.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, meanwhile, said it welcomed the NCLAT stay and its priority was to pay the salaries of employees and complete ongoing projects. IL&FS had a total debt of `91,000 crore as on March 2018, and the moratorium granted by NCLAT would allow the new management to plan an orderly way out of the mess without getting entangled in litigations across multiple entities of IL&FS.

READ| Newly constituted board of IL&FS calls for full audit

“IL&FS has to be run and the required funding should be given. It has nearly 4,500 employees, who need to be paid salaries. It has also taken projects in India and abroad. We need to fulfil all obligations of critical projects or legal issues will arise,” Injeti Srinivas, corporate affairs secretary, told reporters, PTI reported. He said repayment of loans could be taken up only after that, and that too an orderly payment based on seniority.

The two-member NCLAT bench that heard the petition on Monday asked the top five lenders of IL&FS to submit their replies over the 90-day moratorium sought by the government. Till the next hearing scheduled for November, NCLAT has given a stay on any proceedings by any parties against IL&FS and its 348 subsidiaries in any court of law or tribunal.

The IL&FS side had argued that there were 70 to 80 legal cases across the country and if a moratorium was not granted, it would be difficult to make an orderly resolution plan for the group.“In addition to providing much-needed relief from precipitative creditor actions against different entities within the IL&FS group, the moratorium enables value preservation of the group’s assets,” the company said in a release.

