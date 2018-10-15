Home Business

Nifty, Sensex end higher; IT stocks lead

Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Monday after a weak start, in a recovery led by IT stocks benefiting from a depreciating rupee, while consumer discretionary stocks capped t

Published: 15th October 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Monday after a weak start, in a recovery led by IT stocks benefiting from a depreciating rupee, while consumer discretionary stocks capped the gains.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.38 per cent at 34,865.10, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.38 per cent higher at 10,512.50.

IT giant Infosys Ltd, the top boost to the NSE Nifty, ended 3 per cent higher a day prior to its quarterly results, while Hindustan Unilever closed down 2.8 per cent on margin woes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nifty Sensex stocks BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp