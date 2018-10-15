Nifty, Sensex end higher; IT stocks lead

By Reuters

Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Monday after a weak start, in a recovery led by IT stocks benefiting from a depreciating rupee, while consumer discretionary stocks capped the gains.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.38 per cent at 34,865.10, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.38 per cent higher at 10,512.50.

IT giant Infosys Ltd, the top boost to the NSE Nifty, ended 3 per cent higher a day prior to its quarterly results, while Hindustan Unilever closed down 2.8 per cent on margin woes.